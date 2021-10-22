HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

