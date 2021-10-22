Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.47. 324,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29. Herc has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $192.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

