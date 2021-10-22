Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend by 56.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $881.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

