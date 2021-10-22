Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

