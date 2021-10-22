HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Down 26.3%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) fell 26.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. 4,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

