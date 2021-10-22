High Tide (TSE:HITI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company. Desjardins started coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$15.00 price target for the company.

