Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

