HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.44. 542,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,972,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.