Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.