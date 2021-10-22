Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Head to Head Review

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 27.13 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Beachbody.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A N/A N/A Home Bistro -225.13% N/A -571.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beachbody and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 1 2 0 2.67 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of 11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Summary

Beachbody beats Home Bistro on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

