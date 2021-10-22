Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

