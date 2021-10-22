Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $14.32 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

