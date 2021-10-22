Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,555 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Johnson Outdoors worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

