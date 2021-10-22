Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,340 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Boise Cascade worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC opened at $58.30 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

