Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,150 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $19,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

