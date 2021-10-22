HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 106,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

