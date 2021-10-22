HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $819.18

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $819.18 and last traded at $814.16, with a volume of 220777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $802.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $690.76 and a 200-day moving average of $595.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -433.76 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.