Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

HBAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,821. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,640 shares of company stock valued at $106,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

