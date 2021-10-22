Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas J. Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,050. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

