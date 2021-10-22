Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.10 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.14 ($14.28).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

