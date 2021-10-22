IBI Group’s (IBIBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBIBF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

