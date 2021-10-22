ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $302.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,427. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

