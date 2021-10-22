IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.37.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

