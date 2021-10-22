ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 575,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

