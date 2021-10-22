IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 152,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 223,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

