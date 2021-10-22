Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

INDB stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

