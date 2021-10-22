Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $254.55

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.55 and last traded at $253.30, with a volume of 6430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $207.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

