Insider Buying: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik acquired 2,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $23,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jarett Janik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jarett Janik purchased 2,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

E2open Parent stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $37,358,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

