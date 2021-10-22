Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Laurance Huberman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

GetBusy stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.12. GetBusy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of £32.97 million and a P/E ratio of -28.70.

Get GetBusy alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of GetBusy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.