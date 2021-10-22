Insider Buying: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Director Arnold Ursaner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arnold Ursaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Arnold Ursaner purchased 4,497 shares of Volt Information Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $15,154.89.

VOLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.50.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

