Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 50,626 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 50,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,964,755.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12.

On Monday, October 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 53,434 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $6,266,739.52.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $131.12.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AutoNation by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

