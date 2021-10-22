Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells 399 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $16,893.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 245 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $9,363.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Marcus Schulz sold 4,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $224,552.35.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 290,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.79, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

