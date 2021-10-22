Insider Selling: Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Sells 17,715 Shares of Stock

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) insider David Abery sold 17,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £14,880.60 ($19,441.60).

CAPD stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.31. Capital Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.66 ($1.16).

Get Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capital from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.