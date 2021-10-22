Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.82. 623,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 159.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

