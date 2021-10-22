Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $1,275,096.51 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,275,096.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

