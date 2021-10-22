Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Insider Sells 4,792 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harold Matthew Norman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00.

Shares of DOCN opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $96.30.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.