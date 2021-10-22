Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.