Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $3,298,888.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNS opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,046,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

