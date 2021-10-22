Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

