Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 52,636 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 964,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,775. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,982,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 765,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

