Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $265.28

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $265.28 and last traded at $265.07, with a volume of 4728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after buying an additional 131,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.