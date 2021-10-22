Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

