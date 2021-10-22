Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.00 Million

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post sales of $513.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of IBP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. 190,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,345. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 79.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

