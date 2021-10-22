Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 2,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,249. The firm has a market cap of $700.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Insteel Industries worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

