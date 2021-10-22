Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRG. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 75,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

