Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,543,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,630,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. 3,603,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

