Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Intel stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

