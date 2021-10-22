Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.82 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.