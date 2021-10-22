Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

