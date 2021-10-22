International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,879,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $7,605,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

